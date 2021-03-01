MINNEAPOLIS — A 2-year-old girl was found safe Sunday night, Feb. 28, after being abducted in a stolen SUV, police say.

The girl was inside a tan Honda Pilot when was stolen shortly before 8:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, according to a news release issued by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Law enforcement officials issued an Amber Alert for the girl about 10:15 p.m., asking for the public’s assistance finding her. Police announced she had been found shortly before 10:45 p.m.