DULUTH — Duluth police remain at the scene Friday, Feb. 26, of a standoff that began Thursday night and left a police K-9 dead.

At around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, officers responded to a residence on the 2300 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth on a domestic abuse report. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect, a man, had felony warrants and refused to surrender. K-9 Luna was sent in to apprehend the suspect, at which point he fired shots and hit the dog, a news release said.

K-9 Luna was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect and later died at the emergency veterinary clinic, according to the release.

Officers returned fire, retreated from the residence and set up a perimeter to contain the scene. As of 8:19 a.m., the suspect had not been apprehended and the standoff was ongoing.

The public is asked to remain away from the area as the situation is considered dangerous.

Luna's handler was Officer Aaron Haller. He acquired Luna after his first K-9 partner, Haas, was killed in a similar situation. Haller, a six-year veteran of the department, was injured in the January 2019 incident.