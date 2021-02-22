CLOQUET, Minn. — The Carlton County Sheriff's Office is requesting information on the owner and occupants of a vehicle believed to be tied to a suspicious package report that prompted an evacuation of an area west of Cloquet on Friday, Feb. 19.

The car, last seen Friday near the Enbridge Line 3 worksite on the Fond du Lac Reservation, is a silver or light gray Toyota, according to a news release. The Camry or Corolla, believed to be a 2013 model, had a state of Virginia license plate number UEU9422.

Authorities determined no explosives were found Friday in a suspicious package thrown into the pipeline construction area, but Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said the investigation wasn't over, and that state statutes and federal regulations address the placement of replica devices used to cause fear or panic.

Anyone who sees the vehicle in their community is asked to call 911. Those with additional information regarding the vehicle are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Friday's events prompted the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's Reservation Business Committee to issue a statement Saturday that said "the incident created widespread public safety concerns" and asked "outside protesters" to respect its sovereign authority.