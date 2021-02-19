BEMIDJI -- Two adults are in custody after driving a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Hubbard County on Friday, according to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella.

According to the release, at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, the Bemidji Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the downtown Bemidji area. Officers learned that a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan had been taken from the 100 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Soon after officers located the vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 2 near U.S. Highway 71 South. Officers began to follow the van, which accelerated to a high speed and traveled south on Hubbard County Road 45 to the Laporte area, the release said.

Attempts to disable the fleeing vehicle using mechanical devices were not successful, and the vehicle and the driver continued to evade officers and ended up driving into a ditch near the intersection of Hubbard County Road 38 and 63rd Avenue. Bemidji Police took two adults into custody without incident, the release said.

"As Bemidji Police Officers continue to investigate this incident, vehicle operators are reminded to secure vehicles at all times, remove all valuables and to park in safe locations," LaZella said in the release.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.