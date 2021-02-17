Martha Ann Smith, 69, of Red Lake, was charged with a felony on Jan. 26, and pleaded guilty Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, before Judge Michael J. Davis in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, Smith endangered a minor child in her foster care on multiple occasions at her residence in Red Lake. Smith admitted on the evening of Oct. 10, 2019, through the morning of Oct. 11, 2019, she tightly bound the 5-year-old child’s wrists and ankles to the sides of a highchair and forced the child to remain shackled to the high chair throughout the night.

As a result of the shackling, the child suffered bruising and lacerations on her wrists and ankles as well as mental and emotional trauma, the release said.

Smith also admitted she had neglected and endangered the child on multiple occasions during the time the child was under Smith’s foster care, since the child was approximately three months old.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chelsea A. Walcker and Lindsey Middlecamp are prosecuting the case. The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Red Lake Police Department.