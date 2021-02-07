LITTLE FALLS, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of Jeanine L. Greyblood, 37, of Little Falls, who was reported missing Saturday, Feb. 6, and whose body was located the following day south of Little Falls.

The suspect, also of Little Falls, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at the Little Falls Police Department. He is being held at the Morrison County Jail on probable cause for second degree murder. Formal charges are expected later this week, the Little Falls Police Department reported.

The suspect had reported Greyblood missing Saturday, Feb. 6. The Little Falls Police Department had issued a missing person alert through the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and asked for the public’s help in locating Greyblood. Police reported Greyblood was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Saturday leaving a residence on the 1000 Block of Broadway West but her direction of travel wasn’t known. At that time the police department reported Greyblood was not dressed for the extreme cold.

Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies located Greyblood’s body about 12:45 p.m. Sunday just south of Little Falls, deceased under suspicious circumstances, police reported. Greyblood’s body will be transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Little Falls Police Department was assisted with its investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Morrison and Todd county sheriff’s offices, the Little Falls and Brainerd fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Little Falls Police Department reported in a news release the investigation is active and ongoing.