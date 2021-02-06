ST. PAUL -- Police say a baby has been located safe after an Amber Alert followed a vehicle theft in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a white 2005 Grand Cherokee with Minnesota license plates CRY 661 was stolen about 12:17 p.m. from the 4200 block of Humboldt Avenue North. A one-year-old boy was inside the SUV.

At 2:40 pm, Brooklyn Center Police Department notified the Minneapolis police that they had located the stolen SUV and missing child on the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. A neighbor noticed the vehicle and called the police.

Police said it appears the SUV was left at the entrance of a church and the suspect fled, leaving the vehicle running. The child was transported to a medical facility to be checked out, which is standard procedure. The vehicle will be processed for forensic evidence.

There was no immediate suspect information, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police had asked the public’s help to check driveways, alleys and surrounding areas to look for the vehicle.

Multiple departments assisted Minneapolis police with the search.