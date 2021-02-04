ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two men were injured Wednesday night, Feb. 3, after a shooting in the parking lot of a Rochester apartment complex.

Police received calls about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday from people reporting that someone had been shot, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The man, tentatively identified as a 19-year-old from Rochester, is said to be in critical condition at the hospital.

A short time later, police received a call from a woman who reported that her 17-year-old son had just returned home and had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports from the scene Wednesday night were that the two young men were injured at separate locations, but Moilanen said Thursday morning, Feb. 4, that it appeared that the two shootings happened about the same time in the parking lot.

In the parking lot, officers found broken glass from car windows and blood in the snow. Officers also found shell casings and signs that a bullet may have hit one of the apartment buildings.

Moilanen said the department had investigators working through the night interviewing people and executing search warrants in connection to the incident. No one has yet been charged.