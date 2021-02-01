ST. PAUL -- Two men are dead after being found unresponsive in Mahtomedi early Monday morning, Feb. 1.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a FedEx facility on Long Lake Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday. They found two men, one already dead, in the parking lot, said Cmdr. Sara Halverson.

After attempted lifesaving measures, the other man was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died, Halverson said.

The men were identified as: David Peterson, 46, of Blaine and Jimmy Wilemon, 58, of Fulton, Miss.

A gun was found at the scene, she said, but officials are not seeking any suspects, and there is no current threat to public safety.

Halvorson said authorities are still trying to determine the men’s connection with FedEx and to one another. “They knew each other, but we’re still trying to figure out what their relationship was,” she said.

Mahtomedi is about 15 miles northeast of St. Paul.



