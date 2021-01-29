HOLDINGFORD, Minn. — A 35-year-old man from Holdingford, Minn., was arrested Thursday morning, Jan. 28, in his apartment by a SWAT team following a string of crimes that involved theft, assault and fleeing from law enforcement.

The incident began around 6:58 a.m. when the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary that had just occurred, according to the sheriff's report. The victim said a man broke into his garage, stole tools and loaded them into a white truck. After being confronted, the suspect — who claimed to have a knife — punched the victim several times in the face and then fled the burglary scene in a white Chevrolet pickup.

A deputy attempted to stop the suspect on Stearns County Road 17. The suspect initially stopped but then continued to flee. During the chase the suspect forced another vehicle off the road and into the ditch. That driver was not injured, according to the sheriff’s report.

After stopping on Main Street the suspect went into an apartment and law enforcement established a perimeter until additional units arrived. He was later identified as Christopher Kleve, 35, of Holdingford.

A search warrant was obtained and, after negotiators failed to make contact with the suspect, the Stearns County SWAT team was used to enter the apartment.

According to the news release, the suspect did not respond to verbal commands, but with the assistance of a K-9 unit he was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the pickup Kleve was driving had been stolen earlier from a residence in Millwood Township. A snowmobile was reported stolen from a nearby residence, where another truck — that had been stolen from Sauk Centre — was found.

Kleve is being held in the Stearns County Jail on two counts of second-degree burglary, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. Additional charges are possible pending the conclusion of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.