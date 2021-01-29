ERHARD, Minn. — An Otter Tail County horse was found dead after a suspected shooting in a rural pasture near Erhard, Minn., Thursday, Jan. 28, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The owner of the horse, Ole Ard, of Erhard, called the sheriff Thursday morning from County Highway 43 between Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids about one of his horses being shot.

The horse was being kept in a pasture with other horses. The horse had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, according to the release. Ard told the Sheriff's Office that he thought the horse had been shot short before he reported the shooting at 11:44 a.m.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 218-988-8555.