ST. PAUL — Police arrested a man in St. Paul after his pregnant girlfriend was wounded in a shooting as she was cooking dinner.

The 23-year-old woman sustained an injury that was not life-threatening and doctors reported her fetus would survive, according to police.

The woman’s boyfriend called 911 on Sunday about 8:20 p.m. to report the shooting in their North End apartment. The 26-year-old told police he dropped his handgun and it went off.

The woman, who is 13 weeks pregnant, said she was cooking dinner for her family and her boyfriend was at the table with his gun at their residence, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

She went to pick up their 1-year-old son, “heard a loud bang and then realized she’d been shot,” Linders said. The bullet lodged in her pelvis, according to police.

Paramedics took the woman to Regions Hospital for treatment. The couple’s children — the 1-year-old and a 4-year-old who was in another room at the time of the shooting — were placed in the care of relatives, Linders said.

Police arrested the woman’s boyfriend on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.