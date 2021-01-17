WILLMAR, Minn. — Willmar police have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday night, Jan. 15, while working in his garage as David DelFosse, 41, of Willmar.

DelFosse's family members saw him suddenly collapse while working in his garage. They reported a medical emergency when calling 911, but medical personnel found a wound in his chest.

Willmar police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension determined the bullet had come through the wall of his garage. DelFosse is not believed to have been the target of the shot.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact the Willmar Police Department at (320) 235-2244. Tips can also be submitted via email at police@willmarmn.gov or anonymously at www.crimestoppersmn.org .

Residents in and around the 1000 block of Third Street Southwest have been asked to review video from their home security cameras to look for suspicious behavior or audio/video in which any gunshots can be heard.