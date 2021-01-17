WILLMAR — What was first reported as a medical emergency Friday evening became a homicide investigation after a man who had been working in his garage was found to have been shot.

Family members reported that they saw the 41-year-old homeowner suddenly collapse in his garage in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southwest in Willmar, according to a release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt. The family dialed 911 to report a medical emergency at 7:40 p.m.

When Willmar Police officers and CentraCare EMS responded and began to care for the man, they found that he had a wound in the chest.

Resuscitation efforts continued as the man was transported to Carris-Rice Memorial Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity had not been released Saturday evening, pending notification of family.

Police officers investigating the scene found a bullet hole that had penetrated the garage wall and traveled toward the area where the homeowner had been working. The bullet appeared to have come from somewhere off the homeowner’s property.

The man’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for a forensic autopsy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the BCA Crime Scene Team joined in the investigation.

Saturday morning, the Willmar Police Department SWAT Team served a high risk search warrant on another home in the 1000 block of Third Street Southwest as part of the investigation.

No immediate arrests were made, according to the release.

This case is being investigated as a homicide, but there is no evidence to indicate the homeowner was an intended target or victim, according to the release.

In the release, Felt said there is no evidence to indicate an immediate safety concern to the general public.

The Willmar Police has asked that anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact the Willmar Police Department at (320)235-2244. Tips can also be submitted via email at police@willmarmn.gov or anonymously at www.crimestoppersmn.org

Residents in that area are being asked to review video from home security cameras and notify authorities if they see suspicious behavior or hear gunshots.

The Police Department was assisted by CentraCare EMS, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.