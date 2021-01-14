District courts across Minnesota will continue the pause of in-person jury trials for another 45 days with few exceptions.

The Judicial Council unanimously voted Thursday, Jan. 14, that all new criminal jury trials should be put on hold until March 15.

Since Nov. 30, district courts have been directed to hold all court proceedings remotely unless it is impossible to do so. That direction has continued with the latest order, which will likely be issued Friday by Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Lorie Gildea.

Prior to Thursday's meeting of the Judicial Council, Gildea's order was set to expire on Feb. 1.

With the new order, there is an exception for jury trials to be held during the 45-day suspension. A criminal jury trial may be held if a speedy trial demand has been made, the defendant is in custody and the defendant is charged with a felony or a non-felony person crime. The district's chief judge does have the authority to conclude that a trial cannot be handled safely due to local COVID-19 conditions.

The Judicial Council also unanimously voted to allow for civil jury trials to occur virtually with the agreement of the parties and the presiding judge. No in-person civil jury trials will be held before March 15 unless the district's chief judge, in consultation with the Chief Justice, grants an exception.

At the end of March 2020, Gildea ordered a halt to new jury trials. In June, a small number of district courts in Minnesota were given the go-ahead to restart criminal jury trials as part of a pilot program. Olmsted County was among the small list of courts. As the summer progressed, more courts were allowed to conduct jury trials and increase in-person proceedings. In November, Gildea issued an order suspending jury trials and ramped up remote hearings.