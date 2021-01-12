MINNEAPOLIS — Two separate trials will be held for the former Minneapolis police officers charged for the death of George Floyd: One for Derek Chauvin, and one for the three other officers.

According to a court order signed Monday night, Jan. 11, the trials will be held separately due to COVID-19 precautions, as there is limited space in the courtroom.

The trial for Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, will go ahead as scheduled on March 8. The trial for Thomas Lane, Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, will take place on Aug. 23.

Last week, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill heard arguments from both sides of the case about potentially moving the trial back to summertime. The prosecution filed a motion in December to push the trial back to June, citing that more members of the general public would be vaccinated for COVID-19 by then.

In Monday’s court order, Cahill said while the situation will improve by June, there are still concerns about vaccine rollout.