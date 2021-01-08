DULUTH — A suspect has been arrested in the Dec. 28 shooting death of a 16-year-old on the Fond du Lac Reservation in St. Louis County.

Joseph James Fohrenkam, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 6. He's charged with second-degree manslaughter following the death of Joseph James Peterson, 16.

Fohrenkam was arrested at an apartment complex on the White Earth Reservation in Mahnomen County, Minn., according to a report from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Fohrenkam's mother, Littlefawn Fohrenkam, 38, was also found and arrested in connection with the investigation.

Peterson's body was found in a truck around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 28. The St. Louis County Attorney's office issued a warrant for Fohrenkam's arrest Dec. 29 after interviewing witnesses who fled the scene.