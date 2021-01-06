BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A passing motorist helped pull a suspected drunken driver off a Minnesota State Patrol trooper Sunday night in Brooklyn Center after the suspect assaulted the trooper, officials say.

The trooper responded about 8:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near Minnesota 252 and 70th Avenue North, where he encountered 38-year-old Matthew William Cleve of Zimmerman, according to Lt. Gordon Shank, a Minnesota State Patrol spokesman.

At some point, the suspect assaulted the trooper, who subdued him with the help of a passing motorist who pulled over and came to his aid, Shank said.

Cleve and the trooper, who deployed his Taser during the fray, were transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Shank said.

Cleve was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of assault and driving while intoxicated, Shank said.

Cleve’s criminal record includes three previous DWI convictions, along with convictions for driving with a canceled license and domestic assault.