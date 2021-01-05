HIBBING, Minn. — A former Hibbing, Minn., elementary school teacher has admitted to sending explicit images to underage students.

Jordan Michael Kochevar, 28, of Chisholm, Minn., pleaded guilty to two felony counts of distributing images of sexual conduct to children at a hearing Thursday, Dec. 31, in State District Court in Hibbing.

According to the court documents, Kochevar sent multiple explicit photographs and videos via Snapchat to children ages 10-15, reportedly telling investigators that he was intoxicated when he did so.

The Hibbing Police Department said it was notified June 20 after a parent reported that a 10-year-old student had received a video from the teacher depicting frontal nudity.

During an investigation, police said they recovered another video that showed "a bare-chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts" and then exposing his genitals. That video had been sent to four teenagers.

Kochevar, a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, was identified as the sender and was placed on leave by Hibbing Public Schools. He resigned July 16, according to school board meeting minutes.

Judge Mark Starr ordered a presentence investigation and a psychosexual evaluation ahead of a Feb. 11 sentencing date. Two additional charges are expected to be dismissed.