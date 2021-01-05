MINNEAPOLIS — Five people face felony riot charges over a New Year’s Eve disturbance in downtown Minneapolis.

Charged Monday, Jan. 4, by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with second-degree riot-armed with a dangerous weapon were:

Jordan Abhold, 26, of Minneapolis.

Nelson Mendez, 31, of Minneapolis.

Thomas Moseley, 29, of Blaine.

Marc Holley, 32, of St. Louis Park.

Laura Galaviz, 29, of St. Cloud.

They are expected to make their first court appearances Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court:

On Dec. 31 Minneapolis police noticed postings on social media telling people to gather at 11 p.m. that night at Park Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Minneapolis and to wear black and “mask up.” The posting also said, “Burn the Precincts & the Prisons!”

Officers watched as about 75 people converged on Commons Park. They chanted “A-C-A-B, all cops are (expletive),” as they marched on the sidewalk and the road, disrupting traffic and light-rail trains. They headed to the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Center and the Juvenile Detention Center on Park Avenue.

Police also saw members of the group shooting fireworks toward passing motorists and spray-painting graffiti on buildings, including the detention center and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The graffiti included: “ACAB,” “Down W America,” “Kill all Kops,” “Crimewave 2021,” “Death to America” and “America’s Last Year.”

Less than 45 minutes after the group arrived at the park, officers were ordered to move in and detain as many as possible to stop the rioting. Everyone scattered, but officers were able to arrest about 35 of them.

Officers recovered knives, mace, improvised spike balls, fireworks, gas masks, a stun gun, body armor and helmets. Those detained were taken to the Hennepin County jail, and five were charged with felony riot.

Abhold allegedly was carrying a loaded .38 special revolver, for which he had a permit to carry. He also had two “speed loaders” with ammunition and a device that appeared to be scanning police radio communications, according to the charges.

Moseley allegedly was carrying a knife. Court records show he already been charged in earlier incidents with felony damage to property at the Minneapolis Fifth Precinct station and possession of a dangerous weapon in a courthouse.

Holley allegedly was carrying a knife in a sheath on his waistband, a gas mask, zip ties, body armor and a two-way radio.

Galaviz allegedly was carrying two knives.

Prosecutors are asking bail be set at $100,000 for both Abhold and Moseley, and $20,000 for Galaviz, Holley and Mendez, who allegedly had fireworks, a green laser, a stun gun and a gas mask in his backpack.