Curtis Webb, the former executive director of the Sanford Center, pleaded guilty on Jan. 24, to one count of theft by swindle in relation to his former job in Bemidji. The charge against Webb stemmed from fraudulent claims for reimbursements for expenses he never actually incurred during his time with the Sanford Center, roughly $38,214 worth.

On Jan. 15, the Minnesota Supreme Court reaffirmed Red Lake Nation’s sovereignty in its decision about a DWI arrest from 2017. The arrestee, Randy Lee Thompson, was not a member of Red Lake Nation but was arrested on tribal land. The arresting tribal officer transported Thompson to the reservation-county border and handed him over to Beltrami County officials. Thompson, 59, later challenged his conviction, claiming the tribal officer did not have authority to arrest him. However, the Supreme Court came to the same conclusion that the district court and appeals court did. “Tribes possess the traditional and undisputed power to exclude persons whom they deem to be undesirable from tribal lands,’” the decision read.

Later on Feb 27, two teens were charged with robbery in connection to the fatal shooting on Feb. 17. Deja Mattison, 18, and Lauryn Jones, 19, were accused of luring Parkhurst to the home in an attempt to rob him. According to court documents, Parkhurst then shot and killed 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo and shot and injured 17-year-old Jacob Brummit when the two ambushed him wearing masks inside the home.

Two days later, 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst of Bemidji was charged with second degree murder and assault, but those charges were ultimately dismissed by a grand jury in June.

On Feb. 17, Bemidji police officers responded to Sanford Health to a report of a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Within minutes, a second call was reported regarding a male who had been shot outside a home in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Bemidji police officers and Beltrami County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene to find a deceased 20-year-old man . The suspect in both incidents allegedly fled the area on foot with a handgun.

A 33-year-old Cass Lake man was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison for the distribution of child pornography. Jared Ross Boswell pleaded guilty on Aug. 15, 2019, and was then sentenced to 145 months on Feb. 10 by Judge Donovan W. Frank in Bemidji.

On March 4, Beltrami County officials announced theft charges against William Blackwell Jr. of Bemidji for actions during his tenure as treasurer of the Minnesota Indian Education Association. Blackwell was also the former director of the American Indian Resource Center at BSU, a position he resigned from in August 2019. Blackwell embezzled as much as $140,000 from the MIEA while he was treasurer from December 2016 to June 2019, initial documents claimed.

In April, the Pioneer spoke with Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin about how the police handle calls during the COVID-19 stay at home order. While the order was in place, the call volume for local law enforcement dropped significantly, giving them more time to analyze how calls can be safely handled with less contact, sanitize equipment and offer services back to the community -- like grocery and prescription pick-ups. “Overall the number of calls has decreased,” Mastin said. “I think that’s just a product of people obeying the stay-at-home order, and with fewer people out and about doing things, there’s just less going on.”

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force issued a warning to the public on May 1 about a potentially fatal drug circulating the region that had been linked to several overdoses. The Red Lake Police Department and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force investigated several overdoses in the region connected to small blue-colored pills being sold as 30 milligram Percocet or “Perc 30s.” Initial testing indicated these pills contain the fatal substance fentanyl.

In Grant Valley Township, a body was found inside a burning house on May 3. When authorities arrived on the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames and officers found a second man with several gunshot wounds by a nearby outbuilding.

By May 7, three suspects were arrested in the May 3 arson and homicide case. Devin Charles Belcourt, 32, of Bagley, was charged with second-degree intentional murder, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and explosive. Travis Earl Gunning, 37, of Clearbrook, Minn., was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder, first-degree arson, and first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and explosive, and Rebecca Elizabeth Lockman, 30, of Bemidji, was charged with aiding an offender. Belcourt and Gunning entered the house in Grant Valley Township with the intention of robbing it. Belcourt shot a resident inside in the head, and Gunning stated that he and Belcourt then decided to burn down the home in order to conceal the murder.

William Blackwell Jr. pleaded guilty on May 29 to theft and embezzlement charges stemming from his tenure as treasurer of the Minnesota Indian Education Association. He was charged with one count of theft and embezzlement of public funds in March for a scheme involving nearly $140,000 of fraudulent payments to himself between December 2016 and June 2019.