BEMIDJI -- From rising car thefts, to rumors of accelerant laced dumpsters, to spikes in overdoses, things were happening in 2020 in the world of crime, courts and law enforcement -- even if the court proceedings were taking place over Zoom. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable crimes, sentencings and law enforcement events from the last 12 strange months.
January
On Jan. 15, the Minnesota Supreme Court reaffirmed Red Lake Nation’s sovereignty in its decision about a DWI arrest from 2017. The arrestee, Randy Lee Thompson, was not a member of Red Lake Nation but was arrested on tribal land. The arresting tribal officer transported Thompson to the reservation-county border and handed him over to Beltrami County officials. Thompson, 59, later challenged his conviction, claiming the tribal officer did not have authority to arrest him. However, the Supreme Court came to the same conclusion that the district court and appeals court did. “Tribes possess the traditional and undisputed power to exclude persons whom they deem to be undesirable from tribal lands,’” the decision read.
Curtis Webb, the former executive director of the Sanford Center, pleaded guilty on Jan. 24, to one count of theft by swindle in relation to his former job in Bemidji. The charge against Webb stemmed from fraudulent claims for reimbursements for expenses he never actually incurred during his time with the Sanford Center, roughly $38,214 worth.
February
A 33-year-old Cass Lake man was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison for the distribution of child pornography. Jared Ross Boswell pleaded guilty on Aug. 15, 2019, and was then sentenced to 145 months on Feb. 10 by Judge Donovan W. Frank in Bemidji.
On Feb. 17, Bemidji police officers responded to Sanford Health to a report of a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Within minutes, a second call was reported regarding a male who had been shot outside a home in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Bemidji police officers and Beltrami County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene to find a deceased 20-year-old man. The suspect in both incidents allegedly fled the area on foot with a handgun.
Two days later, 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst of Bemidji was charged with second degree murder and assault, but those charges were ultimately dismissed by a grand jury in June.
Later on Feb 27, two teens were charged with robbery in connection to the fatal shooting on Feb. 17. Deja Mattison, 18, and Lauryn Jones, 19, were accused of luring Parkhurst to the home in an attempt to rob him. According to court documents, Parkhurst then shot and killed 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo and shot and injured 17-year-old Jacob Brummit when the two ambushed him wearing masks inside the home.
March
On March 4, Beltrami County officials announced theft charges against William Blackwell Jr. of Bemidji for actions during his tenure as treasurer of the Minnesota Indian Education Association. Blackwell was also the former director of the American Indian Resource Center at BSU, a position he resigned from in August 2019. Blackwell embezzled as much as $140,000 from the MIEA while he was treasurer from December 2016 to June 2019, initial documents claimed.
With the coronavirus stay at home issued in mid-March, things slowed down a bit.
April
In April, the Pioneer spoke with Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin about how the police handle calls during the COVID-19 stay at home order. While the order was in place, the call volume for local law enforcement dropped significantly, giving them more time to analyze how calls can be safely handled with less contact, sanitize equipment and offer services back to the community -- like grocery and prescription pick-ups. “Overall the number of calls has decreased,” Mastin said. “I think that’s just a product of people obeying the stay-at-home order, and with fewer people out and about doing things, there’s just less going on.”
May
The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force issued a warning to the public on May 1 about a potentially fatal drug circulating the region that had been linked to several overdoses. The Red Lake Police Department and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force investigated several overdoses in the region connected to small blue-colored pills being sold as 30 milligram Percocet or “Perc 30s.” Initial testing indicated these pills contain the fatal substance fentanyl.
In Grant Valley Township, a body was found inside a burning house on May 3. When authorities arrived on the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames and officers found a second man with several gunshot wounds by a nearby outbuilding.
By May 7, three suspects were arrested in the May 3 arson and homicide case. Devin Charles Belcourt, 32, of Bagley, was charged with second-degree intentional murder, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and explosive. Travis Earl Gunning, 37, of Clearbrook, Minn., was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder, first-degree arson, and first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and explosive, and Rebecca Elizabeth Lockman, 30, of Bemidji, was charged with aiding an offender. Belcourt and Gunning entered the house in Grant Valley Township with the intention of robbing it. Belcourt shot a resident inside in the head, and Gunning stated that he and Belcourt then decided to burn down the home in order to conceal the murder.
William Blackwell Jr. pleaded guilty on May 29 to theft and embezzlement charges stemming from his tenure as treasurer of the Minnesota Indian Education Association. He was charged with one count of theft and embezzlement of public funds in March for a scheme involving nearly $140,000 of fraudulent payments to himself between December 2016 and June 2019.
Social media swirled with questions and rumors regarding curfews, potential dumpster fires, and “roaming vigilantes” after a local protest in late May in response to the death of George Floyd. Various speculations and questions were raised regarding of a state representative participating in patrolling the city with the owner of Off Grid Armory, a business located near Itasca State Park. These events led to two investigations, one conducted by the Bemidji Police Department into whether or not downtown Bemidji dumpsters were laden with accelerants, and who put them there, and the other was conducted by the Brainerd Police Department (acting as an independent party) into whether or not Bemidji law enforcement acted illegally in relation to the May 30 curfew events.
June
The family of a former Beltrami County Jail inmate who died in custody filed a lawsuit against the county and other jail staff in late June. Carol Bunker, the mother of Stephanie Bunker, who hung herself with a bedsheet on July 1, 2017, in the jail, is seeking $6 million and an order mandating policy changes at the jail. The lawsuit became the third active case filed against Beltrami County in the last two years following the death of inmates.
Murder and assault charges were dismissed for an 18-year-old Red Lake man who was charged following a fatal shooting at a Bemidji home in February. A grand jury in June chose to indict Antonio Parkhurst for carrying a weapon without a permit. In February, Parkhurst was originally charged by the Beltrami County Attorney's Office with second-degree murder and second-degree assault but those charges were dismissed after the grand jury found sufficient evidence for Parkhurst to be charged with the weapons offense.
William Blackwell Jr. was sentenced on June 30 in Beltrami County Court for a theft and embezzlement charge stemming from his tenure as treasurer of the Minnesota Indian Education Association.
July
After more than a month, the Bemidji Police Department released some of its findings regarding the May 30 dumpster accelerants investigation.
A man who had previously served time for theft charges landed back in jail again after a prolonged vehicle pursuit leading to charges for two stolen vehicles, a stolen pistol and drug possession in Grant Valley township in Beltrami County on July 28. Billie Joe Large, 31, of Bemidji, was identified after driving recklessly on Beltrami Line Road Southwest in a Chevrolet Equinox, which had been reported stolen.
August
While the world grappled with a viral pandemic, a quieter epidemic raged on. Drug overdoses saw a large uptick in the area in recent months. In August, the Pioneer highlighted Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Commander Joe Kleszyk who said in the second quarter of 2020 -- April to June -- there were 36 overdoses in the region assisted by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force. Of those, eight people died.
In August, the Bemidji Police Department pleaded with the community not to leave their cars running unattended, due to a recent uptick in car thefts.
A Red Lake man faced four felony charges for the alleged abuse of a 3-year-old child. Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, of Red Lake was arrested on Aug. 5, by the Red Lake Police Department. He was accused of abusing a young girl in Mahnomen in June.
Law enforcement responded to Ridgeway Avenue on Aug. 17, after a report of gunshots among a group standing outside the Ridgeway Apartment Complex. Six individuals were involved in a verbal altercation. During the incident, multiple shots were fired from both a shotgun and a handgun, shattering the complex’s west entrance doors. No injuries were reported, two arrests were made.
September
Labor Day weekend was host to a number of high-profile crimes in the area.
On Sept. 4, gunfire was exchanged between Beltrami County Sheriff's deputies and alleged carjackers. The sheriff’s office received a report that a vehicle had just been taken by force from its owners while at a business in Cass Lake. A pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the pursuing deputy, striking his squad vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.
An armed robbery suspect was arrested in Bemidji on Sept. 6. The suspect reportedly stole multiple firearms from a residence before opening fire on a man.
A Bagley woman died after being stabbed by her neighbor on Sept. 7. The Clearwater County Sheriff's office identified the victim as 53-year-old Dawn Louise Swenson of Bagley. Christopher James Colgrove, 27, of Bagley was booked into the Clearwater County Jail on a second-degree murder charge on Sept. 9.
At the end of September, a 39-year-old Red Lake man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder for the death of his wife in Jan. 2019.
October
Lukas R. Dudley, 28, of Bemidji fired shots at law enforcement north of Bemidji on Oct. 1. No injuries were reported.
A boundary sign entering Red Lake Nation near Ponemah was vandalized with a Nazi swastika and the words “2020 Trump,” on Oct. 14. The Red Lake Tribal Council offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.
On Oct. 15, ten people were federally charged for distributing meth and fentanyl in Red Lake Nation by United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.
Four people were arrested on Oct. 19 for a large quantity of illegal drugs and paraphernalia found in a residence near Cass Lake. Officers located suspected heroin, multiple scheduled prescription pills, suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
A man and woman were injured during a mid-day knife assault north of Bemidji on Oct. 27. The incident took place on the 2000 block of Whiting Road in Northern Township. According to a report from the male victim, Kathleen Marie Martin, 34, of Ponemah, forcibly entered his residence Tuesday afternoon. Martin, an ex-girlfriend of the victim, then stabbed him and a female resident and then fled the residence in a vehicle.
November
A Bemidji man died after he was unintentionally shot while deer hunting on the evening of Nov. 25, near Puposky. Officials identified him as Lukas R. Dudley, 28, of Bemidji. Dudley was deer hunting east of Irvine Avenue near the south boundary road when he was shot by another hunter, who was identified as Rain Stately, 33, of Redby.
A man was shot and killed in Ten Lake Township on Nov. 24. Days later, convicted felon Montana Oshki-Ayaabe Cutbank of Cass Lake was arrested for the homicide in Duluth.
December
In early December, there were new developments in two court cases surrounding the deaths of Red Lake Nation Fisheries employees, Deland Beaulieu and Jacob Allen Kingbird, who drowned in the icy waters of Lower Red Lake in November 2017. Two federal cases are ongoing: one between Red Lake Nation Fisheries and the U.S. Department of Labor and another between the wife of one of the deceased fishermen and the Red Lake Band of Ojibwe.
On Christmas Day, Janelle Johnson fatally shot her brother-in-law, Jesse Farris, near Bemidji. She and her husband Austin Johnson went to Farris’ home in the evening to confront him about domestic abuse against Janelle’s sister. After Farris was shot, the Johnsons left the scene, reported the incident to law enforcement and were soon arrested.