MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say an officer shot and killed a man Wednesday evening, Dec. 30, at a gas station near 36th Street East and Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers confronted a man believed to be a “felony suspect” during a traffic stop, and shots were “exchanged,” police spokesperson John Elder told reporters.

Elder did not say what type of felony the man was stopped for. The man died at the scene.

A woman in the car was uninjured, and no officers were hurt, Elder said, adding that the information was “true and accurate at this time based on information off the scene.”

The officers came from “a community response team,” Elder said, which worked on recent carjacking cases in the city.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the investigation. Elder said police body cameras were on and operational at the time of the shooting.

About an hour after the shooting, a crowd of about 100 people gathered around the scene. It’s less than a mile away from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in May.