CROOKSTON, Minn. — A person of interest in a Grand Forks homicide investigation has been apprehended in Crookston and is being held in Polk County.

Vincent Chase Villarreal, 28, was arrested at the North Acre Estates trailer park by the Crookston Police Department with assistance from the Pine to Prairie Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and the Grand Forks Regional Special Operations Group just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Grand Forks police had previously sought Villarreal's location and believed he might have information about the murder of his father, Jeffrey Shulzitski, earlier this month. Shulzitski's body was found in the Budget Inn Express motel on Dec. 5. Villarreal was seen on camera leaving the Budget Inn on foot.

According to a release from Crookston police, Villarreal was arrested on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant. An MDOC spokesperson said Villarreal was wanted to violation of his conditions of release in another case.

A second person, 38-year-old Crookston man Jose Angel DeLeon, was also arrested at the time of Villarreal's arrest, a release states. He was apprehended for violation of probation or conditions of release, according to police.

The investigation into Shulzitski's death in Grand Forks earlier this month remains active and ongoing. A second person of interest was located by Grand Forks police earlier this month.