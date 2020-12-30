DULUTH — An arrest warrant has been signed by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office for Joseph James Fohrenkam, 18, for the second-degree manslaughter of a 16-year-old boy, according to a news release Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The investigation into the death of the victim on Giiniw Road on the Fond du Lac Reservation in St. Louis County began early Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. and found the boy's body with gunshot wounds outside the residence.

Fohrenkam's current whereabouts are unknown. He is believed to be accompanied by his mother, Littlefawn Fohrenkam, 38, and may still be in possession of a 9 mm handgun.

Law enforcement located one person of interest, Trae Shabaiash, 25, and he is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The news release stated the victim's name will be released once the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has made an official positive identification by reviewing applicable medical records.

Call 911 or 218-625-3581 if you have information regarding this case.