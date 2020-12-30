DULUTH — A person was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 29, in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood.
Officers responded to the scene, an apartment at Lake Avenue and West Fourth Street, at 2:41 p.m., police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police did not identify the victim or report their condition Tuesday.
Evidence consistent with the report was located at the scene, the release said. The police department's violent crimes unit is investigating the incident and has not released further details, citing an ongoing investigation.