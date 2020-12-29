AUSTIN, Minn. — The man charged with fatally stabbing a 15-year-old boy who was trying to protect his mother from an assault pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday morning, Dec. 28.

Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 27, of Austin, Minn., pleaded not guilty in Mower County District Court to charges of second-degree murder-not premeditated, second-degree murder-while committing a felony-without intent, attempted second-degree murder-not premeditated-with intent and first-degree assault-great bodily harm.

He has been held on $500,00 conditional bail since his first court appearance on Dec. 16.

Authorities were called at about 8:50 a.m. Dec. 13 for a report of an assault in progress. When police arrived, they found a woman lying in the front yard, covered in blood and bleeding profusely from a stab wound to her neck, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman was able to tell the officer that her son had also been stabbed and was inside the residence. She identified Vaca as the assailant. The woman was flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus where she underwent extensive surgery to save her life.

Officers found the boy on a couch in the residence, covered in blood and struggling to breathe. He died of his injuries at Saint Marys. The boy's family has identified him at 15-year-old Julio Cesar Rodriguez.

A next court date for Vaca has not yet been scheduled.