FOND DU LAC RESERVATION, MINN. — St. Louis County sheriff's deputies and Fond du Lac police officers are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on the Fond du Lac Reservation in St. Louis County.

The name of the victim is not being released pending identification and notification of family members.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:19 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, after a caller reported someone had been shot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. There, they found the boy's body outside the residence. The initial investigation found he had been shot with a firearm.

Two women were later found inside the residence and interviewed, according to the release. Additional involved people were identified, but left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.

Anyone with information on this incident or knows the whereabouts of persons of interest Joseph James Fohrenkam, 18, Trae Dillon Shabaiash, 25, or Littlefawn Fohrenkam, 38, is asked to call the sheriff's office by dialing 911 or calling 218-625-3581 if outside the area.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.