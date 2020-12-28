The Freeborn County District Court granted the order requested by state Attorney General Keith Ellison against Pour House in Clarks Grove, according to a Monday, Dec. 28, news release from the attorney general's office. The temporary restraining order was filed by Ellison's office on Dec. 22.

Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-99 in an effort to slow or halt the spread of COVID-19. Among the requirements of the order are that bars and restaurants must close for indoor dining until Jan. 10, according to the news release.

Pour House is one of several bars and restaurants around the state that have been the subject of restraining orders or lawsuits from the state over the temporary closure order. Pour House must now comply with the orders or risk being found in contempt of court, according to the release.