ST. PAUL -- After a 39-year-old man left a gun in the bathroom of a St. Paul apartment, a 2-year-old boy got ahold of the weapon and shot himself in the head, the man told the boy’s mother, according to criminal charges made public Monday, Dec. 28.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Earl Williams, who lived in the North End apartment, with manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

One of 2-year-old Jayse Damir Wilson’s sisters was watching television in the living room on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 23, when she heard a loud bang and got up to check on her brother.

Williams walked into the room and told her to stay where she was, according to the criminal complaint. She was scared and saw Williams pacing between the bedroom and kitchen.

Before Williams left, he told the girl to call 911. She estimated 10 minutes passed between the time she heard the gunshot and Williams left the apartment, the complaint said.

When he left, the girl ran to check on her brother and found him on his back on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood. She hurried to get her brother and sister. The 911 operator gave them instructions for performing CPR.

Jayse’s mother arrived at the building when police and paramedics were there and reported she had received “a frantic phone call” from Williams, who told her she needed to come home, the complaint said. He said he was going to have one of the woman’s daughters call the police and he had left the apartment when the woman called him back. He then stopped answering when she tried phoning him again.

The woman said she didn’t own a gun, but had seen Williams with handguns in the past, according to the complaint.

She said Williams didn’t always watch her children, but was sometimes at the apartment when she was at work.

In the initial 911 call at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday from the apartment, someone reported only that a boy had “hurt his head,” according to police. Fire Department paramedics were the first to arrive and they found Jayse suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics rendered aid to the boy, but he died in an ambulance outside the building about eight minutes after the 911 call.

Williams turned himself in to police on Christmas night and was booked into the Ramsey County jail. His attorney declined to comment on Monday.

Prosecutors charged Williams on Thursday and the case was sealed until he was in custody. Jayse’s death was the 34th homicide of the year in St. Paul.



