DULUTH — A Duluth man has been arrested and is awaiting formal second-degree murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Jordan William Carter, 30, was taken into custody by Duluth police for charges relating to the child's death.

Officers responded to the scene of an unresponsive child on Sept. 4. According to a report from the Duluth Police Department, the child was immediately taken to a hospital but, due to the severity of injuries, was transported to the Children's Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead on Sept. 6.

Due to the nature of the child's injuries, the police department's sex crimes, child neglect and violent crimes units began an investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and laboratory tests to determine the cause and manner of death. The medical examiner's office ruled the child's death a homicide on Dec. 15.

Carter is being held at the St. Louis County Jail awaiting formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.