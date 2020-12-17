ST. PAUL — A man was shot and killed while driving in St. Paul Thursday night, Dec. 16.

Jeff Mintz, formerly of Rochester, called police after he'd been shot. He was St. Paul's 32nd homicide victim this year.

St. Paul police said the victim died about two hours after he called 911 and reported that someone had shot him.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that police found him in his Toyota Prius in the area of University and Snelling avenues. He appeared to have been shot in the chest, police said.

Mintz practiced law in Rochester for many years. He was a partner at the Wendland Utz law firm and later had his own firm. In 2016, he became the lead investor and CEO of Envirolastech, a manufacturing firm that built a factory in St. Charles and soon closed.

In the past two years, he has lived in the Twin Cities to manage a property that he owned there.

St. Paul police are investigating; no one was under arrest as of Thursday, Dec. 17.