Jaime Arquimides Vaca, of Austin, is charged with:

second-degree murder — not premeditated;

second-degree murder — while committing a felony — without intent;

attempted second-degree murder — not premeditated — with intent;

and first-degree assault — great bodily harm.

Vaca made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning, Dec. 16. Judge Jeffrey Kritzer set conditional bail at $500,000 and unconditional bail at $1 million. Vaca's next court appearance is Dec. 28.

Austin police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office were called about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest for a report of an assault in progress. When police arrived, they found an adult woman lying in the front yard, covered in blood and bleeding profusely from a stab wound to her neck, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman was able to tell the officer that her son had also been stabbed and was inside the residence. She identified Vaca as the assailant. The woman was flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus where she underwent extensive surgery to save her life.

Officers found the boy on a couch in the residence, covered in blood and struggling to breathe. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin and then flown by helicopter to Saint Marys, where he died of his injuries.

Law enforcement would later find five juveniles hiding in the upstairs of the home. Court records do not note if any of the five were also physically injured. They told law enforcement Vaca was the perpetrator and that he and the woman had been fighting in a bedroom when the woman’s son attempted to come to her aid.

The juveniles said that Vaca was on top of the woman choking her and that when the woman’s son intervened, Vaca grabbed a knife.

Law enforcement found Vaca in a bathroom, holding a knife. He was ordered to drop the knife but did not comply and was hit with a stun gun, according to court documents. Vaca was eventually disarmed and placed into handcuffs. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin to be treated for minor wounds before being taken to the Mower County Jail.

When interviewed by police, Vaca said he and the woman had been fighting about his new job the night before and that sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, he went into a bedroom and continued to argue with the woman, the criminal complaint states.

Vaca said he “choked” the woman and then he “blacked out,” the complaint reads. He went on to tell police that he began to stab the woman, and while stabbing her, her son tried to stop the altercation. Vaca swung at the woman’s son and then stabbed him, the complaint states.

When a detective asked Vaca if he knew what was happening, he reportedly said he remembered and understood everything that happened. When told by the detective that the woman’s son died, Vaca reportedly said “I’m a murderer” and put his head down.