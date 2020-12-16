MINNEAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Brainerd man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 15, to conspiracy to commit arson in connection with his role in burning down the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building during the May 28 riots following the death of George Floyd.

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson’s guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald. Robinson entered his guilty plea before Judge Patrick J. Schiltz in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. A sentencing date will be scheduled at a later time.

According to Robinson’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, on the night of May 28, Robinson went to the Third Precinct where a crowd of hundreds had gathered. At one point, the crowd began shouting, “Burn it down, burn it down.” Soon after, a fence designed to keep trespassers out of the Third Precinct building was torn down.

Robinson, along with other co-conspirators, breached the fence and entered the Third Precinct building. Robinson, assisted by an unidentified co-conspirator, lit a device held by the unidentified co-conspirator, who threw it toward the Third Precinct building with the intent it would start a fire or fuel an existing fire.

Co-conspirator Bryce Michael Williams of Staples pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of conspiracy to commit arson for his role in the arson at the Third Precinct building.