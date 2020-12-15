AUSTIN, Minn. — Two people were seriously injured in an assault, believed by police to be a stabbing, early Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Austin, Minn.

Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon said the two victims were seriously injured and taken for medical treatment. The incident is believed to have been a stabbing; Clennon said no other injuries have been reported.

A suspect is in custody.

"There is no danger to the public. The scene is under control," Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., multiple calls were heard over the police scanner calling for eight ambulances and at least two medical helicopters to respond to Austin. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was also called.

Clennon described the scene as "chaotic." Austin police Lt. John Mueller said later Tuesday morning that law enforcement was investigating what, if any, weapons had been used.

No other information was immediately available.