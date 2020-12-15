AUSTIN, Minn. — One person has died following what law enforcement has described as a "serious assault" in Austin, Minn., on Tuesday morning, Dec. 15.

Austin police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office were called around 8:50 a.m. for a report of an assault in progress.

Two people were treated on the scene and transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Austin. Police Chief David McKichan said in a news release Tuesday evening that one of the injured people died as a result of the assault.

Jaime Vaca, 27, is being held at the Mower County Jail, but had not been officially charged by the Mower County Attorney's Office as of Tuesday evening.

The incident is believed to have been a stabbing, but the news release did not clarify the nature of the assault.

Law enforcement did not release any other information about the victims, such as their ages, genders or relationships to Vaca.

Police Capt. Todd Clennon said no other injuries had been reported. He described the scene Tuesday morning as "chaotic."

Shortly after 9 a.m., multiple calls were heard over the police scanner calling for eight ambulances and at least two medical helicopters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was also called.