OLIVIA, Minn. — Two stabbings at an October birthday party in Morton, Minn., led to felony charges against a 29-year-old Redwood Falls man.

One of the people who was stabbed suffered a collapsed lung as a result of his injury.

Laroyce Tabais Taylor has been charged with attempted, premeditated first-degree murder; second-degree assault — dangerous weapon — substantial bodily harm; and second-degree assault — dangerous weapon.

Taylor had an omnibus hearing Thursday, Dec. 10, at which his defense attorney argued that the attempted murder charge should be dismissed. No decision was rendered at the hearing, and there is no date yet for his next hearing.

Taylor is in custody at the Renville County Jail on $500,000 bail with no conditions and $300,000 for release with conditions.

The stabbings occurred after birthday party participants threw some unexpected people out of the party after one of them struck a woman during a fight, according to court records. The fight occurred late on Oct. 24.

As the uninvited people were leaving, they drove recklessly around the property and struck a man with a vehicle before leaving, according to court records. About 4 a.m. Oct. 25, the uninvited man who had struck the woman returned and was trying to apologize. Taylor got involved in an argument with the man who had been struck by the vehicle, according to court records.

The man who had been struck by the vehicle suggested a one-on-one fight, according to court records, but Taylor allegedly pulled out a knife with a curved blade measuring 3 to 5 inches.

As the two men were arguing, the other man pushed Taylor away, and others tried to get between them to break up the fight. During the fight, a party guest allegedly fired a shot into the air to try to scare the uninvited people away.

According to court records, Taylor swung his knife and cut the right side of the other man’s lip, and stabbed another man in the side. The man with the cut lip then punched Taylor. While they fought on the ground, Taylor allegedly cut the man again, this time by stabbing him behind the shoulder, according to court records.

Taylor and the other uninvited people fled in their vehicles, according to court records.

The gunshot had caused a call to law enforcement who arrived at the scene and paged an ambulance.

The man who had been stabbed in the side was described as “gushing blood,” and he was found to have a collapsed lung, according to court records. The other man had a slashing wound to his back.

Witnesses described Taylor, and the victims identified him from photos, as did several other witnesses. A warrant was issued for Taylor, who made his first court appearance Nov. 17.