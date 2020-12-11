MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Bemidji man has been arrested after being accused of threatening someone with a knife and stabbing several trees.

Moorhead police responded Thursday night, Dec. 10, to a knife threat in the 1900 block of First Avenue North. The responding officers did not find anyone who was hurt.

Minutes later, the same officers were dispatched to a second call for a man stabbing trees in the 1700 block of Third Avenue South.

Officers found Thomas Boswell, 38, when they arrived. He was arrested and taken to the Clay County Jail, where he is being held on a charge of second degree assault and criminal damage to property.