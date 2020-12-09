ST. PAUL -- A federal jury in St. Paul found Michael Hari of Clarence, Ill., guilty of all five counts, including hate crime and explosive charges in the 2017 firebombing of the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn.

Federal prosecutors say Hari, 49, planned the attack, built a large pipe bomb made of black powder, and enlisted two younger men from his hometown, who drove with him more than 500 miles to carry out the bombing.

On Aug. 5, 2017, around 5 a.m., 25-year-old Joe Morris broke a window in the imam’s office and threw in a plastic container with gasoline and diesel fuel. Michael McWhorter, 31, lit the fuse on the bomb and tossed it inside.

Five people were in the building for early prayers. No one was hurt physically. But in interviews with MPR News early this year and in court testimony recently, mosque executive director Mohamed Omar said the congregation was traumatized and many members continue to live in fear.

McWhorter and Morris testified against Hari. They face 35-year mandatory minimum prison sentences.

Morris described how he and McWhorter carried out the attack while Hari waited in a rented pickup. Morris said McWhorter struggled to light the fuse and had to run back the truck to get another lighter. Morris said they high-fived when they heard about the explosion on a police scanner.

McWhorter testified that they chose what turned out to be the imam’s office window because the lights were off and they didn’t want to hurt anyone. Under questioning from the government, McWhorter said he had second thoughts, but feared Hari would shoot him if he didn’t follow through with the plan.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Docherty pointed to a manifesto that Hari wrote for his militia and said the defendant had a deep-seated animus for Muslims and Islam.

“From what he says and what he writes, Mr. Hari hates Islam, he hates Muslims, and because of that hate, he bombed a mosque,” the prosecuting attorney said. In the summer of 2017, Docherty argued, Hari “moved from violent words to preparing violent criminal acts.”

The prosecutor outlined the evidence the FBI collected, including cell phone tracking data that shows Hari driving to Indiana to buy black powder prior to the bombing and taking a circuitous route back to Illinois via western Iowa.

Docherty also outlined computer evidence that in the weeks before the attack, Hari researched Dar Al Farooq online, even Googling the imam’s name, and got driving directions to Bloomington.

Shannon Elkins, Hari’s lead public defender, asked jurors to keep an open mind and be skeptical of the government’s evidence.

She questioned why prosecutors didn’t call other witnesses from Hari’s hometown, even though they were mentioned at trial. And she pointed to problems with the testimony of McWhorter and Morris, such as inconsistent statements about what they wore on the morning of the attack.

In addition to the guilty charges in St. Paul, a second federal indictment from a grand jury in Urbana, Ill., charges Hari with crimes related to an alleged campaign of militia violence. Among other things, authorities say he tried to bomb a women’s clinic, blew up train tracks to extort a railroad and tried to frame his neighbor Jon O’Neill amid an ongoing feud by planting bomb materials in O’Neill’s backyard shed and emailing a phony tip to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



