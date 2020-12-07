GRAND FORKS -- Police suspect that a man found in a Grand Forks hotel on Saturday, Dec. 5, was the victim of murder.

The man, identified by police as Jeffrey Allen Shulzitski, 55, of Grand Forks, had injuries consistent with "homicidal violence," according to a Monday, Dec. 7, release from the Grand Forks Police Department. The investigation into Shulzitski's death is active and ongoing but in its early stages, and information remains limited.

Grand Forks Police Lt. Jeremy Moe said police are following up on several leads, and he believes that there are people involved who have knowledge of the circumstances of Shulzitski's death.

Moe declined to comment on details, including the cause of death, the nature of the investigation, the identity of the initial caller and the owner of the hotel room.

"Unfortunately, as of right now with the investigation ongoing, I can't expound on anything further than what's in the press release right now," Moe said.

Officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn Expressway on Gateway Drive at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, to conduct a welfare check on Shulzitski, according to the release. He was found dead in one of the hotel rooms.

Police do not believe there is any further threat to the public.