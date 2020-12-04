Anthony Aguilar Trejo, 22, is charged with one count of using minors in pornographic work and two counts of possessing pornographic work, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Ramsey County District Court.

Authorities responded at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 to the Best Western hotel located on U.S. Highway 61 in White Bear Lake after a report that banging and screams for help could be heard from a third-floor room, the complaint said. When officers arrived, they found several people in the hallway outside the room, including a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. Officers could see a man unconscious on the floor through the open hotel room door, who was identified as Trejo, according to the complaint.

Trejo was awakened and treated by medics, and spoke with authorities. He said that he had sexual intercourse with both of the girls, one of which he said was 18 years old and that he did not know the age of the other, the complaint said. The 16-year-old was heavily intoxicated. She told officers that she met Trejo for the first time that night, through the 17-year-old girl. She said that Trejo bought them alcohol and that the two girls swam in the hotel pool in their underwear and then had sex with Trejo, the complaint said.

The 17-year-old said she met Trejo through a friend, and that he had paid for the hotel room according to the complaint. She also said they swam in the pool and then had sex with Trejo in the hotel room, the complaint said. Officers were told that the intercourse may not have been consensual with at least one of the girls, the complaint said. Trejo was then arrested.

In a later interview, the 16-year-old reiterated her statements, and said that she had wanted to not be at the hotel. She added that she was heavily intoxicated that night, and that while some of her memories were unclear, she remembered Trejo filming her, the complaint said. The next day, she also received multiple social media requests from random men.

Trejo denied having taken or possessing any nude photos or videos of the girls on his cell phone, but officers found explicit photos and videos of the girls on his phone, the complaint said. There also was a photo of the 17-year-old and a different 16-year-old girl in the hotel bathroom, the complaint said.

In June officers had investigated another incident involving sexual contact between Trejo and the 17-year-old at the same hotel. The other 16-year-old pictured in the hotel bathroom photo had been at the scene. In mid-June, the 17-year-old said that Trejo knew she was underage, the complaint said.

In late October, Trejo confirmed that he had taken the photos and videos of the girls. Trejo’s phone also contains other sexually explicit photos of juvenile females, but their identity is not known, the complaint said.

Trejo had his first court appearance Friday, Dec. 4, and a hearing is set for Jan. 14.