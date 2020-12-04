ASHBY, Minn. — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fire and death that happened in Ashby on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Victor Manuel Marales, 28, was charged in Grant County on Friday, Dec. 4, with two counts of murder and one count of arson.

A woman who was found deceased in her Ashby apartment at 102 County Road 82 west of Ashby has been identified as 47-year-old Encarncion Gutierrez Quixan. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said she died of homicide due to a multiple blunt force head injury.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Grant County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the State Fire Marshal's Office.