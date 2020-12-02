ST. PAUL — A tense police search for a sexual assault suspect ended with a St. Paul officer shooting the naked and unarmed suspect, the police chief said Tuesday, Dec. 1, as he released body-camera footage.

Police Chief Todd Axtell said he’s “taken swift, decisive and serious action to address this incident,” but he said state law prevents him from saying what the action was. A law enforcement source confirmed that Axtell terminated the officer.

“This video is incredibly difficult to watch because I know lives have been altered,” Axtell said. “A person has been shot, a community is feeling the effects of an officer-involved shooting, an officer who has served honorably in the past has had his life changed forever.”

But Axtell said when he asks himself “if the officer’s actions on Saturday night were reasonable and necessary, the only answer I can come up with is, ‘No.’ As police officers we have a duty to use force only when required.”

Man hospitalized, charged with assault

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the state agency investigating the shooting, identified on Tuesday the officer who fired his gun as Anthony Dean. They said the man who was wounded was Joseph Javonte Washington, 31, of Lakeville.

Washington, who continues to be treated for his injuries at Regions Hospital, was charged in Dakota County on Tuesday with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, and one count of second-degree assault. The incident took place at the victim’s Lakeville residence starting about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the BCA.

Officers who responded to a crash in St. Paul’s North End about 7:55 p.m. on Saturday were told a woman’s ex-boyfriend forced her to drive from Lakeville and was assaulting her, which caused the crash, according to police scanner transmissions from Saturday night. Officers also were told the man held a steak knife to the woman’s neck, and that he was naked and on drugs.

Shortly after the crash at Rice Street and Maryland Avenue, Washington broke into a St. Paul home, according to the BCA.

After a search of the area, police discovered Washington hiding in a dumpster in an alley in the area of Rice Street and Magnolia Avenue. There were no weapons found at the site of the shooting or the dumpster, according to the BCA.

In the body-camera video, officers can be heard talking to Washington. “Joseph, come on out,” one said. “Climb out of the dumpster. There you go.”

Someone shouted at him, “Don’t run, get down!” An officer also yelled, “Dog, dog, dog,” referring to the K9 being released.

Another shouted, “Show your hands, show your hands!”

The officer fired three times and, after a short pause, another time.

Mayor, chief pledge transparency

Axtell said Tuesday that the man “wasn’t wearing clothing and he had no possessions.”

“Thankfully, that man survived and is recovering at Regions Hospital and thankfully none of our officers were physically harmed during this incident,” Axtell said. “This all happened during a tense call involving more than a dozen police officers and a person wanted for violent crimes including criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and aggravated assault.”

Mayor Melvin Carter joined Axtell at a press conference Tuesday where the video was released.

Carter said the community, residents and officers are owed “the highest standard of professionalism, of accountability and of transparency at all times” and it’s “a standard that our St. Paul Police Department has been known for.”

“We know that we send our officers into some tough circumstances,” he said. “We know that they work hard, serve us well and they have a tough job. That job is only made tougher if our community members have any doubt of that high bar, that high standard that we hold ourselves to.”

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced Tuesday that the Minnesota attorney general and Washington County Attorney’s Office will review the case.

When the BCA completes its investigation, prosecutors will begin their review, according to the attorney general’s deputy chief of staff.

Shooting came after search

Police previously said in a statement that officers tried to talk the man into coming out of the dumpster and used Pepperball, which is similar to pepper spray.

When the man ran toward officers, they “deployed Tasers and a K9 in an effort to stop him, and one officer shot the man, who was struck at least twice,” police said in a statement early Sunday. The shooting happened about one hour and 20 minutes after the crash.



Paul Kuntz, president of the St. Paul police union, said in a statement on Monday night that the officers “were involved in the arrest of a violent and dangerous felon.”

“The officers worked to arrest the man using many de-escalation techniques,” he said. “This was a difficult situation for everyone involved. It is important for the BCA to complete their thorough investigation. Our role as the federation is to ensure integrity of the investigative process.

“We are thankful the victims of these crimes were not harmed further during these potentially deadly situations and the general public was kept safe by our officers,” Kuntz’s statement concluded.

Dean has been a St. Paul officer for six years. Jacob Pederson, also a St. Paul officer of six years, used his Taser. Colleen Rooney, a St. Paul officer of nine years, deployed her K9, according to the BCA.

An officer who used a Taser and another who discharged PepperBall will be identified after they provide interviews to BCA investigators.