TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP -- A 21-year-old convicted felon was arrested on Saturday in connection with a shooting homicide in Ten Lake Township last Tuesday.

Around 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, local law enforcement received a report of an adult male being shot outside a residence in the 15000 block of Roosevelt Road Southeast in Ten Lake Township, about 10 miles east of Bemidji.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Oshki-Ayaabe Cutbank, 21, originally from the Cass Lake area but reported as being from Duluth, was arrested in connection with the killing at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, in Duluth by the Duluth Police Department.

Cutbank is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail pending formal charges by the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, according to the release. Arraignment is expected to occur in Beltrami County District Court on December 1.

The suspect was booked into the jail under four charges: second-degree murder, felony aggravated robbery, an additional department of corrections warrant for second-degree aggravated robbery, and for illegally possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.

Cutbank was convicted of a felony back in February 2018, for the aggravated robbery of a Dollar General in Deer River. Due to this conviction, he was ineligible to possess a firearm. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, Cutbank was under intensive supervised release as of Sept. 28.

The male victim has not yet been identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information is available at this time, the release said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.