TEN LAKES TOWNSHIP -- One man is dead after a fatal shooting Tuesday evening near Cass Lake. Area law enforcement has not yet made any arrests, nor released the identity of the victim.

Around 9:46 p.m. on Nov. 24, local law enforcement received a report of an adult male being shot outside a residence in 15000 block of Roosevelt Road Southeast in Ten Lakes Township, near rural Cass Lake, according to a press release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

The victim was dead upon law enforcement arrival and was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The identity of the victim will not be released until identification is made by the medical examiner’s office and notification of next of kin, the release said.

No arrests have been made as of late Wednesday afternoon.

“While no one is in custody at this time this incident appears to be a targeted incident,” the release said. “When arrests are made and criminally charged, their identity will be released at that time. No other information can be released at this time.”

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.