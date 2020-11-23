According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the man died at the University of Minnesota Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 while receiving medical care for terminal cancer. It is not known where he contracted COVID-19.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

DOC officials said it’s the fourth COVID-related death of an incarcerated person at Minnesota state correctional facilities since the pandemic began. Two other incarcerated people are currently receiving ventilator treatment at outside hospitals, officials said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones and friends of this man,” Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a prepared statement. “Since the beginning of this pandemic we’ve worked to take all reasonable steps to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities for the well-being of those we serve and our staff. Just like in our communities, this is a very difficult time for those incarcerated in our facilities, and for our staff who are working to keep them safe.”



