WADENA, Minn. — A Wadena, Minn., woman scammed out of $66,000 should be getting some of her money back — and an apology — following the sentencing of a man involved in a theft by swindle case, according to Wadena County District Court documents.

According to court records, the 90-year-old Wadena woman identified by her initials, C.H., was called in December 2018 and told she had won $5 million from Publisher’s Clearing House. To get her money, she just had to send some payments to cover the taxes on the winnings. She sent payments of $22,000 and $44,000 to the two men involved, the court complaint states.

The men charged in the theft by swindle case include Creston N. Lamonth, 35, of New Jersey, and Micah Anthony Mcgregor, 37, of New York. Both were extradited from their home states and both posted bail shortly after warrants went out for their arrest in March 2019.

Wadena Police Sgt. Brandon Pearson said the victim came to police in January 2019 and officers began the difficult work of tracking down the suspects. Pearson said these scams are not uncommon but this one was a large amount and was aided by the fact that these men created bank accounts for the funds using their real names.

Lamonth, who scammed the woman out of $22,000, was sentenced Nov. 9 for the offense that occurred Jan. 3, 2019. As part of his stay of adjudication, Lamonth has to write a letter of apology, pay restitution in the amount of $24,570.47 and pay court costs of $1,000.

Mcgregor, accused of swindling $44,000 from the woman, is still pending disposition. His next court appearance is scheduled in January.