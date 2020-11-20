COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Authorities arrested a suspect Thursday evening, Nov. 19, in the assault of a Minnesota State Patrol trooper in Stearns County after a daylong manhunt that locked down the campus of St. John’s University.

Devan Dajon Wilson, 29, was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. near Sagatagan Lake on the St. John’s campus in Collegeville, according to a statement posted the State Patrol’s Facebook page.

A trooper stopped Wilson’s vehicle on Interstate 94 about 7:30 a.m., suspecting Wilson of driving drunk, the State Patrol said.

After a preliminary breath test, Wilson allegedly punched the trooper and broke his jaw, before driving off. Spike strips were used to stop Wilson’s vehicle, but he fled on foot in the area of the university.

Law enforcement officials asked anyone who lives near the St. John’s campus to lock their doors and windows as they used drones and search dogs to track Wilson down. Stearns County sheriff’s deputies also aided the search.

The injured trooper’s jaw was broken in several places and will require surgery, which is scheduled for Friday.

Wilson, who was arrested without incident, was taken to a St. Cloud hospital for observation before being booked into Stearns County jail, the State Patrol said.