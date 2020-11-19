ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — St. John’s University is on lockdown after a suspect fled the scene after he punched a Minnesota State Patrol trooper Thursday, Nov. 19, following a driving while impaired traffic stop near the university, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Law enforcement officials are asking the public near the university to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows locked as they search for the suspect, who may be armed. St. John's University is northwest of St. Cloud in St. Joseph, Minn.

After punching the trooper, the suspect led police on a chase on Interstate 94 but then fled on foot after all four tires on the car he was driving were damaged by spike strips, the State Patrol said in a news release.

An officer involved in the pursuit saw the suspect reach his arm out of the vehicle during the pursuit. The suspect had something black in his hand, possibly a firearm.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are being assisted by K-9 units and an unmanned aerial vehicle in the search. The State Patrol Aviation Unit is also assisting.

This remains an active investigation.