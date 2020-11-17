DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Detroit Lakes Police Department identified a man pulled from the Pelican River on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Randall Nelson, 57, of Detroit Lakes, was found dead in the Pelican River near the Quality Inn and Suites, on Highway 10, of an apparent drowning, according to police.

At 2:20 p.m. Saturday, a caller saw and reported a body in the creek bed to police. Officers responded and Nelson was removed from the river by police with the assistance of Becker County sheriff's deputies and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul for an autopsy.

Police said their investigation and the preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of foul play, however, the completed autopsy is still awaiting Nelson's toxicology report.

Nelson resided near the area where his body was found, but investigators have not been able to determine how Nelson ended up in the water.