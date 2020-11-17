WOODBURY, Minn. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding bald eagle feet found discarded in Woodbury.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the feet of eight raptors, four of them bald eagles, were discovered along the west side of Cherry Lane.

A preliminary investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the USFWS showed that the raptor feet were dumped in tall grass just off the sidewalk. Each of the 16 feet had the talons removed.

Bald eagles and other raptors are protected by federal law. The maximum penalty for the unlawful possession of a bald eagle or bald eagle parts is one year in jail and/or a $100,000 fine. A second offense is a felony.

“A lucrative commercial market exists in raptor parts,” said USFWS Resident Agent in Charge Patrick Lund. “We believe the talons from the raptor feet found in Woodbury may have been used to make jewelry for commercial sale.”

The reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest or charges. To report a tip, call 651-778-8360 or Minnesota’s Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-652-9093.